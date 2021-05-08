William Morgan Wynne, 68 years old, passed peacefully at his home in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lee Wynne and Betty Jean Morgan Wynne and an infant brother.
Bill retired from TVA Widows Creek Steam Plant after 37 years. He was one of the last to turn off the lights before the coal plant closed.
He was a 60-year member of South Pittsburg First Baptist Church. Bill loved making memories hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. He enjoyed his Ranger Boat and catching trophy fish with his hand-tied jigs. His crappie filets have fed many people.
He is especially remembered for being sweet, kind, “Mr. Friendly”, and teacher personified. Billy was a humorous story-teller and put a special spin on life lessons.
Bill Wynne is survived by his wife, Bonnie Cecelia of 26 years; Son, Matt Allen (Maria) of LaFayette, LA; Sister, Elise Wynne Layne (Chris) of Manchester, TN; Grandsons, John Allen of Houston, TX; David Allen, deployed in the Middle East; Aunt, Margaret Wynne Landstreet (Gene) of Ooltewah, TN; Uncle, James Riley Wynne of Kingston, TN and Uncle, Harold D. Morgan, Lt. Col., USA (RET) (Joan) of Vicksburg, MS.
Niece, Kristen Kilby (Chris) of Knoxville, TN; nephew, Will Layne (Ashley) of Tullahoma, TN; and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3736 Main Street, Jasper, TN at high noon (12:00 CST) with Rev. Bruce Howland officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
Pallbearers will be Mike Quarles, Terry Everett, Eli Blevins, Ron Everett, Dennis L. Phillips, Lt. Col., USAF (RET), Dentzel Landstreet and Don Landstreet.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leonard Wynne and Don Everett.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to Hearth Hospice of Jasper, 513 Georgia, Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37403.
Memories and condolences may be sent and shared with the family at www.rogersfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are by Rogers Funeral Home of South Pittsburg, Tennessee (423) 837-7176.