NORTON, VA - William “Bill” Morgan Miracle, Jr, 81, crossed the finish line of his earthly journey on August 4, 2022, at Autumn Care Senior Living in Knoxville, TN with his family by his side. He was a proud Kentucky native born in the city of Kay Jay, but called Norton, VA his permanent home after a short period of living in Indiana and Michigan during his early adult life. He took pride in his tenure working in the coal mine industry and was gifted with electrical talents for a miner of his generation.
One of ten children born to the late William Lloyd and Bessie Mae (Vaughn) Miracle, his childhood was filled with the importance of salvation, and he spoke often of his local travels watching his father, a Pentecostal preacher, spread the gospel. While he was proud of the example his father set, his early years were spent “going against the grain,” something he did quite well. Society may have developed its own perspective of him, but those who loved and still love him respected him for his unusual ability to stand for one’s own convictions and the many ways he was able to withstand the “grit” that life often presents.
Like most of us, he made a few bad choices throughout his journey, most of which were driven by his uniquely crafted personality; however, he was able to overcome the road blocks his decisions created in his latter days as he confessed Jesus as Lord, enjoyed attending traditional, Pentecostal church services, and frequently spoke of the importance of family to all those who would listen.
Bill enjoyed the smaller things in life such as fishing, hunting, camping, watching westerns, and motorcycling having served as the Chapter Director for the formally known GWRRA, Chapter F, in Morristown, TN for several years.
Even though he was not formally educated, he carried invaluable, one-of-a-kind knowledge about how to navigate life that impacted his family and friends. He was plain spoken and simplistic in his approach to living yet nothing about him was simple.
In his own uniqueness, Bill may have been hard to love at times, but when he loved, he loved deep. Even though he survived the last twenty years without his wife and one true love, the late Bettie Geraline Miracle; those privileged enough to have known his inner most thoughts, find comfort in the fact the two of them have already reunited in heaven as he still had many sentiments left to express to her.
His only daughter, Billie Deniese James (Corryton, TN), and son-in-law (whom he loved like a son), Richard James, continue to find comfort in the uniquely sweet spirit he developed over the last couple of years. As a father, he created early memories of Sunday morning motorcycle rides, a trip to purchase a fan but returned home with a bicycle, and more recent memories chatting about his gratefulness for family. His only granddaughter, Whitney Morgan Rogers (Lee Rogers) of Knoxville, TN, rests in the countless hours he dedicated himself to her childhood attempting to fill an earthly void the best way he knew how. To her, he is not just a grandfather, he was a protector, friend, confidante, and teacher of life’s small lessons. While her time with him was short, he frequently boasted about his only great granddaughter, Arabella Lea Rogers (Knoxville, TN), and daily enjoyed a plethora of her photographs which he kept displayed in his home.
Bill also found joy spending time with special friend, Rose Kenyon (Knoxville, TN), whom he met after becoming a resident at Autumn Care Senior Living. Together, they enjoyed attending church services, family outings, and special community events having earned the status of “Mr. & Ms. Karns 2021.” Furthermore, he enjoyed visiting his only living sister, Juanita Crawford of Middlesboro, KY as his health would allow as well as having telephone chats with his only living brother, Lonnie Miracle of Columbia, SC.
While he spent eight decades pushing limits, living life on the edge, and confronting battles most would not overcome, his earthly journey was full of adventure and could never be duplicated. Scripture indicates all of us have a unique plan to fulfill and Bill’s purpose was nothing short of distinctive. He was a lover, a fighter, and risk taker, but most importantly, he was a unique man of his time…one who smiled in trouble, gathered strength from distress, was brave by reflection and possessed an unparalleled ability to illuminate a room.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1 pm Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Services will be conducted at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Scott Marshall officiating, Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Miracle family.
