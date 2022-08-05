NORTON, VA - William “Bill” Morgan Miracle, Jr, 81, crossed the finish line of his earthly journey on August 4, 2022, at Autumn Care Senior Living in Knoxville, TN with his family by his side. He was a proud Kentucky native born in the city of Kay Jay, but called Norton, VA his permanent home after a short period of living in Indiana and Michigan during his early adult life. He took pride in his tenure working in the coal mine industry and was gifted with electrical talents for a miner of his generation.

One of ten children born to the late William Lloyd and Bessie Mae (Vaughn) Miracle, his childhood was filled with the importance of salvation, and he spoke often of his local travels watching his father, a Pentecostal preacher, spread the gospel. While he was proud of the example his father set, his early years were spent “going against the grain,” something he did quite well. Society may have developed its own perspective of him, but those who loved and still love him respected him for his unusual ability to stand for one’s own convictions and the many ways he was able to withstand the “grit” that life often presents.

