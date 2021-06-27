KINGSPORT - William Maurice Davis, 87, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late W.C. Davis Jr. and Lilly Bumgarner Denton in Dickenson County, Virginia, on June 22, 1934. William was a member of Morrison City Christian Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army 82nd Air Borne Division. William was the former owner of Business Services of Kingsport.
He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688, a member of the Jericho Shine Temple where he served as Treasurer for 18 years. William was past commander of Jericho Legion of honor, past President of Jericho Greeters, and past President of Jericho Uniform Units.
In addition to his parents William was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Scott Davis; and sister, Shirley Marie Rinberger; brother, Theodore Elliot Davis; half-brothers, James Johnson Jr., and Robert Dean Denton.
Survivors include his daughters, Kaye Jones, and Tammy Johnson (Paul); son, Chuck Stroup (Heather); grandchildren, Christy and Chad Johnson, Rebekah and Leyla Stroup; sister, Mary Frances Herzer; half-sisters, Paulette Johnson Idleman, and Rebecca Denton Delp.
The Davis family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Jericho Temple from 11 am – 1 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm with Rev. Bob Underwood and Rev. Todd Monroe officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will follow the Funeral in Mausoleum 2 in East Lawn Memorial Park. Roger Williams, Herb Kennedy, Richard Keesling, Smiley Bridwell, Billy Jack Ramsey, and Lynn Crowe will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Jericho Shriners.
In lieu of flowers the Davis family has requested that donations be made in William’s memory to the Jericho Shriners building fund. PO Box 5548 Kingsport, TN 37663.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Davis family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081