KINGSPORT - William “Logan” Webb 28, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, with his mother by his side. He was the son of Shannon and Shannon Webb.

Logan graduated from Robertsdale High School where he was a football player. He graduated from the United States Coast Guard in 2016 where he earned the honor of an outstanding marksman and sharpshooter. Logan was then stationed in Key West, Florida and Jacksonville, Florida where he quickly earned the love and respect of many of his commanders and shipmates. After completing intense training, Logan earned the title and duties of a Boatswain Mate. Logan became an expert in seamanship and navigation and oversaw the execution of missions and undertook the responsibility and safety of his shipmates.


