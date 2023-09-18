KINGSPORT - William “Logan” Webb 28, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, with his mother by his side. He was the son of Shannon and Shannon Webb.
Logan graduated from Robertsdale High School where he was a football player. He graduated from the United States Coast Guard in 2016 where he earned the honor of an outstanding marksman and sharpshooter. Logan was then stationed in Key West, Florida and Jacksonville, Florida where he quickly earned the love and respect of many of his commanders and shipmates. After completing intense training, Logan earned the title and duties of a Boatswain Mate. Logan became an expert in seamanship and navigation and oversaw the execution of missions and undertook the responsibility and safety of his shipmates.
Logan enjoyed many perks in the coast guard as well, like meeting Kenny Chesney out at sea and even securing some commercial time on Kenny’s No Shoes Radio. There is no doubt that Logan’s time in the Coast Guard was the best and most fulfilling time of his life.
Logan was preceded in death by his father, Shannon Webb; grandfather, Michael Lawrence Yearty; and several great-grandparents.
Logan is survived by his mother, Shannon Yearty; his sister, Lacey Webb Rorex (brother-in-law Matthew); brother, Joshua Webb; niece, Logan May Rorex; grandparents, Sandra Yearty, Denise Cothran (Rick), and Steve Webb; uncles, Michael Lawrence Yearty, Jr. (Libby), and Brad Webb (Susan); aunt, Kelly Yearty Kinnevy (Ken), his great-grandfather, Steve Moon; and several cousins.
The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 PM Thursday, September 21, 2023, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Logan’s name to Disabled Veterans and the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Webb family. (423) 610-7171.
LATEST VIDEOS
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.