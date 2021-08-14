ERWIN - William Lee “Bill” Bailey, age 76, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin. He was a native of Carter County but lived most of his life in Unicoi County. Bill worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 36 years. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as Post Master in Erwin, TN. He worked for several years as a Dispatcher for Unicoi County 911. Bill is a son of the late Leroy and Eva (Harr) Bailey. He attended University High School in Johnson City and attended East Tennessee State University. He was a member of Unicoi Masonic Lodge 681 F&AM and a charter member of the Watauga Valley Art League. Bill served as 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves. He loved to oil paint, but his passion was woodcarving birds and animals. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed trout fishing and turkey hunting. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by one sister, Helen Taylor.
William Lee “Bill” Bailey leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 47 years: Jody (Duckett) Bailey; Daughters: Karen Combs and husband, Lewis, Rachel Norris; Grandson: Logan Combs; Granddaughter: Kailee Norris; Several nieces.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of William Lee “Bill” Bailey in a graveside committal service to be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in Bell Cemetery. Reverend Timothy Holder will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, August 16, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be the friends and family of Bill Lee Bailey.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.