CHURCH HILL – William L. Robinson, 81 of Church Hill passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Bill loved riding horses and driving his wagons and team of mules, especially with his dad while he was living. They loved to go camping on the river in Hancock County and wagon train. He also loved watching NASCAR with his special buddy, his great-grandson Joshua as they rooted for the same driver (Kyle Busch #18). He was a member of Bradshaw Chapel Church and dearly loved the Lord, his family and his little brother Ed that was such a blessing to him and helped him so much with daily chores. Anything that William needed, he knew all he had to do was call and Ed was right there since he lived in the apartment above him. His special nephew, Chad Salyer always had his back as well as, his little bitty baby sister, Carol Salyer and his sweet sis, Jeanette Lawson. Also, thanks to his longtime friend, Ann Webb and special cousin, Shirley B. Collins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Mary Robinson Presley, and Lucian M. Presley; 2 sisters; Lydia Ruth Drinnon and Linda Cooper.
William is survived by his son; Billy Robinson; daughter, Brenda Robinson Gibson; all the loves of his life-his granddaughter, Brandi Gibson-Ford (Blake); grandsons, Michael W. Gibson, Landon Robinson, Dillon Harkleroad; great grandsons, Joshua D. Gibson, and Braylan C. Ford; sisters, Lois Jeanette (Sturm) Lawson, Carol Salyer, and Carolyn Newman; brothers, Edgar M. Presley, Dennis McMillan; along with a host of nieces and nephews left to cherish Uncle Bill’s memories and so many pictures that he made through the years for us to cherish.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm. Pastor Ed McLain will officiate and provide music. Pallbearers will be Michael W. Gibson, Landon Robinson, Dillon Harkleroad, Joshua D. Gibson, Braylan C. Ford, and Blake Ford.
