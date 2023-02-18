MT. CARMEL - William L. Little, Jr., 76 of Mt. Carmel, went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side.
William was born on November 6, 1946, in Chattanooga to the late William L. Little, Sr. and Ruby Norris Little.
He was a graduate of Chattanooga City High School and Chattanooga State Technical Institute. He earned his Associate of Science degree as a chemical technician and worked at Holston Defense in industrial hygiene for over 31 years.
He was a former Eagle Scout.
William was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for 37 plus years. He enjoyed hiking, camping, biking, metal detecting, photography, wildflowers and birding.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Sarah Little; brother-in-law, Steven Dial; nieces Cheri Michelle Trimble and Stephanie Marie Dial.
Left to cherish William’s memory are his devoted wife of 37 years, Priscilla Crawford Little; daughters, Tracey Suezette Holley (Tim) and Bethany Evanne Beard (Thomas); son, Christopher Lee Little (Wendy); sisters Mary L. Dial and Rebecca L. Travis (Vance); several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Monday February 20, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church.
A Celebration of William’s Life will begin at 1:00 pm with Dr. Donnie Brannen officiating.
Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section C. Christopher Little, Brandon Little, Ralph Anderson, Pat Ayers, Walter Owenby and John Thomasson will serve as pallbearers. Joel Calloway and Richard Hanks will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1238 Pine Street, Kingsport, TN 37664 or your favorite charity.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William L. Little, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
