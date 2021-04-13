KINGSPORT - William L. “Bill” Hite, age 74, of Kingsport, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 10, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN with Daniel Bishop officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill’s granddaughters. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Stroke Association.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice for their compassionate care of Bill.
Due to Covid-19 facial coverings and social distancing are required at the cemetery.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William L. “Bill” Hite and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.