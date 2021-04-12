KINGSPORT - William L. “Bill” Hite, age 74, of Kingsport, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 10, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
He was born December 29, 1946, in Kingsport, to the late Junior and Pauline Hite.
Bill was a licensed optician for eighteen years and retired from Eastman Chemical Company following over thirty years of service.
He loved all sports, especially NASCAR.
Bill was a member of Bible Baptist Church and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his in-laws, Earl “Bub” Wolfe (Goldie); brother-in-law, James Wolfe.
Those left to cherish Bill’s memory are his wife, Karen Wolfe Hite; daughters, Lori L. Collins (Michael) and Natalie L. Smith (Brandon); granddaughters, Elizabeth Wilson (Jake), Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Bowery (Jon) and Keli Smith; grandson, Charles William “Billy” Smith; great-grandchildren, Dominic Isaac Wilson, Easton Maverick Bowery and Gavin Zane Bowery; brother, Dennis Hite (Patricia) aka “Sweets”; nephew, Brandon Ray Hite (Megan); great nephew, Alder Hite.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN with Pastor Walter Wagner officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill’s granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Stroke Association.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice for their compassionate care of Bill.
Due to Covid-19 facial coverings and social distancing are required at the cemetery.
