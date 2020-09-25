GRAY - William L. “Bill” Harris, Jr, 81, of Gray went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. Born in Newport, TN on December 15, 1938, a son of the late Lewis “Pops” and Willa Mae “Moms” Harris, he had resided in this area most of his life. He married Phyllis A. Cox on May 8, 1959 in Kingsport, and was a Veteran, having served in the Navy and US Air Force. Bill retired from Eastman Kodak in 1994 following 33 years of service and worked with Town & Country Real Estate for 24 years. He was an active member of Harmony Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Yokefellow. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, pawpaw, and friend who loved to golf and enjoyed fellowship with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Harris and sister, Ramona Dean.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Harris; son, Ken Harris and wife, Karen of Jonesborough; 2 grandchildren, Justin Harris and wife, Lindsey of Jonesborough, and Brittany Goddard and husband, Billy of Jonesborough; 4 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kensley, Addalyn, and Jase; close friend of the family, Scott Simpson; several nieces and nephews; and his pet, Coco.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Harmony Baptist Church, 1162 Harmony Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659, and at the residence of the son, Ken and Karen’s, 176 Harmony Acres Drive West, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
A Memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 pm Sunday with Dr. Michael Oaks and Pastor Steve Pate officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Harmony Cemetery with close friends and family members. Those attending the graveside service are asked to gather at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Monday.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Harris, Billy Goddard, Scott Simpson, Brayden Goddard, Jase Harris, Oscar Harris, Tim Dean, Bobby Dean, and Randy Dean.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to Kari’s Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 6165, Johnson City, TN 37604.