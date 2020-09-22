William Kim Dickson age 65 passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Erwin, TN.
Kim was a retired employee of Eastman Chemical as a Logistics/Warehousing and Chemical Operator. He was a member of Wheeler United Methodist Church.
Kim enjoyed doing carpentry work and traveling around the country to new places and riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents; Bill and Betty Jean Dickson.
He is survived by his wife Celeste P. Dickson, daughter; Tiffany (Brian) Vicars son; Alex Dickson, brothers; Jack (Francine) Dickson, Gary Dickson and David (Billie) Dickson, Grandchildren; William Palmer Vicars and Ella Pearl Vicars and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel.
A service will be at 11:00 am with the Pastor Crystal Smith officiating.
Entombment will follow the service at East Tennessee Mausoleum 2630 Hwy. 75 Blountville, TN. 37617.
Pallbearers will be Jason Dickson, Joel Dickson, Jason Palmer, Ben Palmer, Brian Palmer, Greg Palmer, Andrew Palmer, Johnny Palmer, Wes Wagner, Mark Wagner, Mark Moore, Randy Bledsoe and Eric Bell.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of William Kim Dickson.