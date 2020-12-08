NASHVILLE - William “Kennith” Light 73, died on December 7, 2020 in his Nashville home with his family by his side.
Mr. Light was born on January 31, 1947 in Kingsport, TN and then moved to Nashville in 1974.
He enjoyed music, spending time with family and his great grandchildren, going with his wife to yard sales, and being a jokester.
Mr. Light was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Bradley; father, Charlie Light; half-brothers, Harold and Rob Brewer; half-sister, Kat Brewer; stepsons, Michael Shell Ward and Johnny Shell Ward; and stepdaughters, Deborah Sue Ward Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Shell Light; sisters, Ruby Light and Shirley Light; sons, Jackie Light, Scottie Light, and Kennith Lynn Light; stepsons, James Shell and Tony Ward; stepdaughters, Toby Ward and Julie Ward; grandchildren, Justin Ward, Tabitha Ward, Jonathan Ward and Kara Shell; and many great-grandkids.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating. Burial will follow in Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.