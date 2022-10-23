William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill William Kenneth "kenny" Martin Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Condolence Recommended for you