William John (Johnny) D. Lucas passed from this world May 26, 2021. John was born on March 18, 1937, in Russell County, Virginia to the late Troy and Lakie Jane Gibson Lucas. John was the last surviving child; and was preceeded in death by his sisters Christine (Teenie), Dovie, Peggy, and Zelma, as well as his brothers, Clyde, and Jarvie (Squeaky).
In addition to his wife Patsy, of 55 years, he is survived by his daughter Kalli, his son Jason, his adoring daughters-in-law Tracie and Rachel, and his grandson Wyatt. He leaves behind his very special niece Ann Crites, who was raised as a sister and his lifelong friend Eddie Gibson. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and several dear friends.
John was a hardworking man. He loved outdoor activities, racing, baseball, and good eating.
John will be cremated, and at his request there will be no formal service. The family would like for you all to laugh at a memory, drink a toast, or eat some fried catfish and oysters in his memory.