ROGERSVILLE - William "Joey" Manes, age 56, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2021, at his home. Joey was a wonderful soul. He loved people and never knew a stranger. Joey was a 1983 graduate of Cherokee High School. He also graduated as a welding tech from Morristown Training School. Joey was a member of Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge #764 and Order of the Eastern Star #461.
Joey was an owner and operator of Circle J Ag Supplies since 1991 and also operated Circle J Farm, which is a 200 year old farm. He was a member of Marion Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his infant child, Baby Manes; grandparents, Joe and Mildred Kite and Bruce and Flo Manes.
He is survived by his wife, Frankie Manes; parents, Bill and Rose Manes; his fur babies, his cows, and his pet Lucy; and adopted daughter, Brandy Lawson; uncles, John Burkhart and Charles Bruce; aunt, Marylin Manes.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Masonic Rites will be given at 3:00 p.m. by Bulls Gap Lodge #764 F&AM. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Everette Weems officiating. Burial will follow in Kite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kite Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be his cousins. Pallbearers will be Larry Lawson, Eugene Templeton, Dale Kite, David Kite, Rupert Williams, and Ralph Lawson. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.