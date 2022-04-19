GATE CITY, VA - William Jeffery (Jeff) Austin, 56, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Tolley and Pastor Kevin Sanders officiating. The Pendleton Church Choir will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Austin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
