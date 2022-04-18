GATE CITY, VA - William Jeffery (Jeff) Austin, 56, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jeff was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 13, 1966, to the late Willie Ruth (Bowen) Austin.
In addition to his mother, his father-in-law, Norman Jenkins and his brother, Jamey Eugene Austin preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Donna and son Jacob, Gate City, VA; father, William Cecil Austin, Gate City, VA; sister, Tammy Darnell and husband, Tim, Weber City, VA; brother, Gregory Austin, Gate City, VA; along with nieces and nephews, Chris and Paige Austin, Justin Austin, and Brianna Jessee.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Tolley and Pastor Kevin Sanders officiating. The Pendleton Church Choir will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Austin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
