Their Best Days Were Our Worst Days! Bryse Matlock
NICKELSVILLE, VA - William James Matlock (81) and Hannah Fields Matlock, 79, Nickelsville, VA passed away, peacefully on October 30th and October 31st, 2020.
Both are resting in the arms of Jesus after hard fought battles to remain on earth together for 57 years.
James was born August 15, 1939 in Scott County, VA and was the son of the late Willie Bryon and Effie Lee (Falin) Matlock.
Hannah was also born in Scott County, VA, and was the daughter of the late John and Myrtle (Henry) Fields.
Both James and Hannah enjoyed being with their family whether it be every third Saturday night dedicated to “sister’s night” where they would gather for a meal and fellowship or traveling with Nora ,Ivan, and Rex and Jan to see other family, and taking trips out west.
After graduating high school James served his country in the Virginia National Guard, and later went on to work at Holston Defense, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service.
Hannah attended Whitney Business College. She went to work for Moore Stout, and Waddell Law Firm. In 1972 she began a long successful career at Scott Co.Telephone Co-Op retiring in 2000 with 28 years of service.
They both enjoyed working on the farm. James’ best days were spent on the back of a tractor roaming the hills of Scott County and he could either be found on the farm or at Southwest Tractor, where he spent most of his time hanging with the men who would become his forever friends.
Hannah enjoyed canning She spent countless hours canning things out of her garden, or anything else James would drag in. She was a wonderful country cook.
They both loved following the Gate City Blue Devils, very seldom missing a game. They traveled the state watching them play ball. It was their joy for many years, especially after Bryon came along.
James was known by many names, but his most favorite was Papaw. John, Jordon, and Bryse were the apples of his eye. A few weeks ago, John was able to lead him to Christ, and our family rests easy knowing we will be together in Heaven someday.
Hannah was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, where she was the church Treasurer for many years, until her health would no longer allow her to attend.
She loved her church family, often saying they were her brothers and sisters, “we all played together in our hollow”.
In addition to their parents and each other, they are preceded in death by their brothers and sisters, Jimmy Fields, and Johnny Fields. Thelma Falin, Betty Barrett, Donna Blevins, and Faye McMurray
They are survived by their one and only son, Bryon Matlock and wife, Mary Beth; the loves of Papaw’s life, John, Jordon, and Bryse Matlock; sisters, Josephine Taylor, Nora Jones, Betty Davidson and husband, Danny, Nancy Berry, Linda Brown, Jean Dean and husband, Paul, Sandy Williams, and husband, Willie, and Janet Osborne; brothers, Nick Matlock and wife, Peggy, Rex Matlock and wife Jan and David Fields; sisters-in-law, Christine Fields and Betty Fields; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and their grand dog, Shelby Jean.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted for both James and Hannah at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Gary Adkins officiating A eulogy will be given by their grandson, John Matlock. David and Debbie Easterling and Janis Herron will provide the music.
John Matlock, Ronnie Hale, Jim Osborne, Johnny Stallard, Bill Stallard, Jack Taylor, Tony Graham, Todd Pendleton, Buster Addington and any member of the Southwest Tractor Gang and family. will serve as pallbearers
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a charity of one’s choice.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Miss Alma Edwards for her loving care of James and Hannah, and to our neighbor, Zella Graham, we could not have made this journey without you.
An online guest register is available for the Matlock family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James and Hannah Matlock.