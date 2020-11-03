Their Best Days Were Our Worst Days! Bryse Matlock
William James Matlock (81) and Hannah Fields Matlock, 79, Nickelsville, VA passed away, peacefully on October 30th and October 31st, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted for both James and Hannah at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Gary Adkins officiating A eulogy will be given by their grandson, John Matlock. David and Debbie Easterling and Janis Herron will provide the music.
John Matlock, Ronnie Hale, Jim Osborne, Johnny Stallard, Bill Stallard, Jack Taylor, Tony Graham, Todd Pendleton, Buster Addington and any member of the Southwest Tractor Gang and family will serve as pallbearers
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a charity of one’s choice.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Miss Alma Edwards for her loving care of James and Hannah, and to our neighbor, Zella Graham, we could not have made this journey without you.
