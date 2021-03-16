KINGSPORT - William J. McKay, 91, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 1, 1930, in Kingsport, to the late Robert and Mabel Larkey McKay.
William was a loving, kind and simple man who was devoted to his family. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and playing golf.
Mr. McKay was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3141, Kingsport Moose Lodge #972 and the V.F.W.
William retired from Mead Paper Company following forty years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Allgood.
Those left to cherish William’s memory are his loving wife of sixty-six years, Thelma “Lou” Blizzard McKay; daughters, Teresa McKay Durham (Dave) and Pamela McKay Allen; granddaughter, Sierra McKay Allen (Daniel Chapman); sister, Alice McKay York; brothers, Johnny McKay (Barbara) and Larry McKay.
A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265 at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. The family respectfully requests those attending the service to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Superior Caregivers (who have become like family to us), Clinton Torbett, Becky Absher and Tara Thomasson for their compassionate care of William during his final days.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William J. McKay and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.