KINGSPORT - William J. McKay, 91, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his residence.
A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265 at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. The family respectfully requests those attending the service to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Superior Caregivers (who have become like family to us), Clinton Torbett, Becky Absher and Tara Thomasson for their compassionate care of William during his final days.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William J. McKay and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.