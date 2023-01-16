William J. “Bill” Hendrick Jan 16, 2023 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP, VA - William J. “Bill” Hendrick, 94, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory in Big Stone Gap.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William J. Hendrick Crematory Funeral Home Gap Lonesome Pine Hospital Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you