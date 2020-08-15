KINGSPORT - William Hubert Baker, Jr., 68, of Kingsport, took his final sail to heaven on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on April 25, 1952, in Mullins WV, to the late William Hubert Baker, Sr. and Louise Porter Durham Baker Caudill.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1972 to 1976 and then 1982 to 1986 in which he received several medals and honors for his service.
Bill was the former manager of Cox Oldsmobile, former owner/operator of B&B Auto Collison and was presently employed at Millennium Auto Collision serving the community he loved alongside his family.
He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, fishing, motorcycles, boating, restoration of antique show cars and loved spending time with his family. He loved the ocean and enjoyed a medium rare steak and lobster like nothing else. He was a legend larger than life to all who knew him. His sense of humor and personality filled any room with love and laughter.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Jefferson Eugene “Mutt” Baker; sisters, Brenda Kay Baker Jones and Mary Eleanor Baker.
Those left to cherish Bill’s memory are his loving wife of 16 years, Robin Grindstaff Baker; daughter, Cassie Baker Honaker and husband, Charles; special daughter, Leslie Miller; grandchildren, Chaz Honaker and wife, Ashley, Cody Honaker, Carrigan Honaker, Camden Honaker; great- grandchildren, Cadence Honaker, Callie Honaker, Colton Shaffer, Lincoln Shaffer; step-children, Brad Necessary, Brandon Necessary (Marlena), Dustin Street; step-grandchildren; Daniel Necessary, Shyla Street, Paisley Street; siblings, Guy Scott Caudill of St. Augustine, Fl, Bobby “Junebug” Caudill of Jacksonville, Fl, Bobbie Rew (Billy) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Sue Ficklin, Jacksonville, FL, Guyanna Bollinger (Jimmy) of Morganton, NC, Pam Steward (Mike) of Senatobia, MS, Rhonda Covey (Jack) of WV; special sister- in- law, Carol Baker of Rayville, LA; two sisters in law, Bobbie Moyer and Peggy Lee of Sandusky OH; two brothers-in laws, Bobby Grindstaff of Bristol, TN, Gary Hicks of Sandusky, OH; god son, David Grodsky of San Francisco Ca. Bill is also survived by his child hood and lifelong friend, the mother of his daughter, Teresa Brown and her husband, Mike, a special friend.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Barry Reed officiating.
Military Graveside Rites conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic Garden.
Pallbearers will be Leon Matthews, Guy Scott Caudill, Chaz Honaker, Cody Honaker, Camden Honaker, Jay Duncan, Joe Necessary and Tony Hines. Honorary pallbearer is Bill’s son-in-law, Charles Honaker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
