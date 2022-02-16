KINGSPORT - William Herman Clayman, age 94, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, in Kingsport, TN.
Born in Blountville, TN the only son of Ed Clayman and Susan Barr Clayman. He attended Blountville High School, graduating in 1947. Herman served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, receiving the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. Returning from the war, Herman returned to work for Tennessee Eastman, retiring after 39 years’ service.
Herman began his life-long dedication to the United Methodist Church in 1945, when he became a member at Emory United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN. He continued his service to his community through membership with the Woodrow and Indian Springs Ruritan. He served as Ruritan Zone Governor and Lieutenant Governor.
William Herman Clayman is preceded in death by his parents and sister Jean Clayman Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Cox Clayman, his son Steven Clayman (Becky) and his daughter Alethea Hamly (Mike). He also leaves behind a sister, Phyllis Clayman of Buckhead, GA; a nephew Greg Thomas (Nancy); two grandchildren: Jana Pendleton (Mark) and Jason Clayman (Brittani) and five great-grandchildren: Grace, Clarke, Marleigh, Max and Palmer.
Visitation will be held on Saturday Feb. 19, 2022 from 12pm-2pm at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2pm, officiated by Pastors Ray Amos, Jr., Melissa Malcolm, and Jeff Tallent. Burial shall ensue afterwards. Pallbearers will be: Bobby Davis, Paul Jennings, Sam Moody, Jeff Nester, Dave Poore, and Greg Thomas.
The family of Herman Clayman would like to specifically thank the staff of Preston Place for the special care they have provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emory United Methodist Church - Kingsport, TN.
