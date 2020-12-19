NICEVILLE, FL. - William Harry Clements “Bill”, age 93, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Niceville, Florida. Bill was born in McCaysville, Georgia.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Beatrice Clements in March 2015 and his Daughter in-law Stacey Clements in June 2020. Bill spent most of his life in Kingsport TN and worked for Holston Valley Community Hospital Kingsport for 40 years as a Dietary Chef.
Bill is survived by his three Sons, William H. Clements, Jr., David Dockery and his wife Sue, Jeff Clements and his wife Renee, his Daughter Carolyn Hardin and her husband Mike and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Bill moved to Niceville FL in 2015 to live out his life with his son William and Daughter in-law Stacey. Bill really enjoyed the outdoors, family, fishing, storytelling and just gabbing. Bill was loved deeply by many people and will be missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends may come by East Lawn Funeral Home to see Bill, between the hours of 10:00 am and 5:00 pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
