William (Bill) Harold Wroe entered into eternal peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 27, 2022 from Bristol Regional Hospital after months of struggle with COVID. Bill was born September 24, 1960 in Santa Monica Ca. to Harold Martin Wroe and Patricia O’Reilly Wroe of Jonesborough. Bill is also survived by his second wife of 5 years Annette Wroe of Kingsport, his children from his first marriage; Megan Nicole Wroe Rush of Durham N.C., Kevin Matthew Wroe (Casey) of Santa Clarita, Ca, step children; Cassidy Feathers (Clayton) of Kingsport and Blayne Stull of the home. He is also survived by two granddaughters; Eleanor Jane Rush and Scarlett Lillian Rush, who were the love of his life, of Durham No. Carolina, brothers; Kenneth Michael Wroe (Marcy) of Kingsport, and Stephen John Wroe (Andrea) of Mt. Juliet, Tn. Surviving also are uncles; Michael Robert O’Reilly, Tacoma WA., John Lewis Wroe (Catherine) of Gamaliel Ark. Joseph Edward Wroe Jr. (Janice) of Myrtle Beach, SC , aunts; Ruth Ronelle Heyes of Vancouver WA., Nora Wroe of Temecula, Ca., and niece, nephews and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife Janet Gail Leff Wroe, mother of his two children, grandparents; William Eugene (Gene) O’Reilly, Daisy Asanovich O’Reilly Heyes, Joseph Edward Wroe Sr., Ruth Schwanker Wroe Ball, his beloved aunt Gloria Wroe Pierce, uncles; Henry Joseph Wroe, and Burchel Pierce.
Bill retired after 35 years of service to Hughes/ Boeing Aircraft in El Segundo, Ca. After retirement he and his wife Annette moved to Kingsport Tn. in 2017.
A Celebration of Life Service will be February 12, 2022 11AM Preaching Christ Church 707 East Sullivan St. Kingsport, Tn