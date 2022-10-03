William H. (Tad) Harrison, age 70, beloved husband of Jane Armbrister Harrison, passed away on September 26, 2022 peacefully at home.

Tad was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee. After graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School, he attended the University of Tennessee and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He then attained his Master’s degree in Biology from the University of Bridgeport.

