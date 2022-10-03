William H. (Tad) Harrison, age 70, beloved husband of Jane Armbrister Harrison, passed away on September 26, 2022 peacefully at home.
Tad was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee. After graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School, he attended the University of Tennessee and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He then attained his Master’s degree in Biology from the University of Bridgeport.
As a young man, he met the love of his life, Jane Armbrister, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage together, building a home in Oxford, CT and raising their daughter, Brooke.
After moving to Oxford, he was a teacher at Holy Cross High School in Waterbury, CT for 12 years before becoming a contractor and developer, building several homes in Oxford. He also spent 12 years on the Oxford Board of Education. In addition, he owned and operated small local businesses, Oxford Travel and Automated Mailmen, before retiring to spend time with his family and grandkids.
For the past 33 years, Tad was a friend of Bill W. and created countless connections and friendships, touching the lives of many. In the fall, his Saturdays were spent wearing orange and watching the University of Tennessee Volunteers football games. His family is so please he lived to see UT beat Florida. Go Vols!
Tad was predeceased by his mother, Julia Stoddard Harrison and his father, William Harrison. Left to honor and remember his love are his wife, Jane, his daughter, Brooke Sullivan (Kevin) and his three grandsons, Liam, Declan and Callan, sister, Martha, brothers Steve, Nick and Toby (Tamma). Several nieces and nephews, and their children.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 26th at The Press Club Room in Kingsport, TN from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations: