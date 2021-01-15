KINGSPORT - William H Hilton, age 92, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Bill served his country in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He married the love of his life Maxie Fellers May 17, 1954. He retired from Eastman after 36 years as a chemical operator. He was an active member of St. Luke's UMC since 1951.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Henry Henning Hilton & Vergie Mae Hilton; Sister Judy Hilton.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Maxie Hilton; Brother Carl Tommy Hilton of Savannah TN; Four Sisters Shirley Newman, Ruby Kilgore, Sue Riner, Patricia Slaughter all of Kingsport; and several Nieces and Nephews.
Out of an abundance of caution for everyone's safety and well-being, the family will have a graveside service in Bill's honor at East Lawn Memorial Park Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Lewis Weaver. Pallbearers are Mitch Robinette, Charles Fellers, Harold Fellers, Wes Robinette, Jarrod Ricker.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Bill's honor to St. Luke's UMC 2600 East Center St. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Hilton family. East Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the Hilton family with arrangements.