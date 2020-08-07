ROGERSVILLE - William H "Bill" Lyles of Rogersville, TN, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family. He was a retired tool maker, of 35 years, at TRW. He was a member of Maple Hill Baptist Church and was a 33rd degree Mason. He loved to read and tell stories about the past. He always made sure everyone had a good time and especially a good laugh. He will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thatcher and Jessie Lyles; father-in-law, Willie Hensley; brother-in-laws, Calvin, David, and Bryan Hensley; nephews, Kevin Lyles and Cody Hensley; and niece, Jennifer Lyles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sue Lyles; son, Wesley Lyles and fiancé, Christal Wilder; grandchildren, Maggie and Thatcher Lyles; sister, Martha and Tom Henard; brother, David and Janice Lyles; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Kathleen Hensley; sister-in-laws, Linda and Susan Hensley; and brother-in-law, Keith and Cindy Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating and graveside will follow in Mckinney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.