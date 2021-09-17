CHURCH HILL – William Gregory Greene, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Freedom Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Troy Daily officiating. A burial will be held at a later date at Fort Mountain Cemetery in Bakersville, NC.
