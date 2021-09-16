CHURCH HILL – William Gregory Greene, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Greg was born on February 26, 1950, in Bakersville, NC to Junior and Natalie Greene. He became a born-again believer in Jesus Christ on February 25, 2007 and was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. Greg was a truck driver with over 6.5 million miles and owner of DHS Express which he established in 1994 in Kingsport, TN. He was a devoted husband, father, and Pappy to his grandchildren and his little dog Macy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Greene; brother, Dean Greene; and special cousin, Pamela Sue.
Greg is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jamie Greene; children, Heath Greene (Angela), their children, Leah (Brad), Taylor Dillon), and Lily, Dawn Trivette (David), their children, Rosie, Shannon, Makayla, Skyler, Dawson, and Ivory, and Shane Greene (Sabrina) their child, Austin; great grandchildren, Paisley, Jewell, Hudson, Ellie; mother, Natalie Greene; brother, Bart Greene; special cousins, Deb, and Cindy; beloved dog, Macy; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Freedom Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Troy Daily officiating. A burial will be held at a later date at Fort Mountain Cemetery in Bakersville, NC.
To leave an online message for the Greene family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
