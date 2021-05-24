William George Maggard, 87, passed away on May 20, 2021. He was born on Christmas day, December 25, 1933 in Big Stone Gap, VA where he spent most of his life. He was owner/operator of a construction company which he truly loved. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Naomi Smith Maggard. He was the son of the late Isaac and Francis Holcomb Maggard. Daughter: Barbara Ann Maggard. Sisters: Dorothy Nantz Maggard Mullins and Irene Garrett. Brothers: Woodrow, Thomas, Isaac Maggard Jr., Gene, Vilas, Willard, Ed, Albert, and Ernest Maggard.
Survivors: Three Sons, Daniel L. Maggard, (Rosa), David K. (Joan) Maggard, and Michael F. Maggard.
One daughter: Dianne (Danny) Newkirk. One granddaughter: Christina L. (Dani) Maggard, One Grandson- Daniel J. Maggard. Great granddaughter: Shyanne N. Swails. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special Sister-in-law: Carolyn Cole Maggard.
William and Naomi volunteered for many years at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Big Stone Gap, VA sharing their musical talents through songs for the residents. They also shared their musical talents at the Trail of the Lonesome Pine Outdoor Drama for many years.
A private celebration of Life was held Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Church of God in Keokee VA.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer’s/ Dementia Organization, in his memory.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Maggard Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.