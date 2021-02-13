BLOUNTVILLE - William Gary Whitson, 72, from Blountville, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord on February 10, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gayle Buck Whitson; three daughters: Megan Whitson Lee (Stephen); Hayley Whitson Fuller (Josh); Ainslie Whitson Cole (Matthew); and 5 grandchildren, Lofton, Nora Claire, Harper, Titus, and Tatum. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Anna Whitson, two brothers, Jerry Whitson (Margaret), Terry Whitson (Debbie), and one sister Sherry Whitson West (Bobby), and 3 nephews and 8 nieces and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy S. Whitson.
Gary was a valued businessman in the area as the owner of Classic Investments auto sales in Blountville, known for his honesty, integrity, and faith. Gary unashamedly shared his love for his Savior, Jesus, and always encouraged others to exercise compassion and mercy. He loved people, family, animals, and life. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. His keen sense of humor and loyal friendship were treasured by all.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send your thoughtful donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.