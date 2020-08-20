RHEATOWN - William “Gary” Jones, 72 of Rheatown passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his Residence. He was Formerly of Fall Branch. Gary was a Vietnam Veteran having serviced his country in the U.S. Navy. He was son of William “Bill” and Lola Treva Carr Jones.
Survivors include his wife and caregiver Patsy Patton Jones. Two Sons: Jeff and Jeremy Jones.
A Granddaughter, Sara Jones. A Brother, Michael Jones. Two Sisters, Sandy and Susan.
No Formal Services will be held at his request.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Jones Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.