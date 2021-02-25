William G. Neil Feb 25, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William G. Neil, 53, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Neil family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial William G. Neil Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.