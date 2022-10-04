CHURCH HILL – William G. Bill “Red” Christian, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence.

Bill was born in Hawkins Co., TN on July 25, 1933, to Hale and Gladys Humphreys Christian and has lived here all his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Eastman Kodak after 33 years. Bill was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Eastman Camping Club and loved to go camping with all his camping buddies. He loved to farm and be outside in nature. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a wonderful man.

