CHURCH HILL – William G. Bill “Red” Christian, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence.
Bill was born in Hawkins Co., TN on July 25, 1933, to Hale and Gladys Humphreys Christian and has lived here all his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Eastman Kodak after 33 years. Bill was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Eastman Camping Club and loved to go camping with all his camping buddies. He loved to farm and be outside in nature. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a wonderful man.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Craig Allan Christian, and an infant brother, David Hale Christian.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy Akard Christian; children, Eric Christian (Lisa), and Gordon Christian; grandchildren, Kayla Thacker (Logan), and Jordan Christian; step-granddaughter, Amber Edwards; great-grandchild, Hadley Thacker; brother-in-law, Wayne Akard; nieces and nephews, Mike, Kevin, Keith, Lucy and Alison; special family members, Michael and Denise Stump, and Mark and Dianne Gollehon; special camping friend, Ray Carter; as well as several extended family members, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with Pastor James Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill’s Eastman camping buddies. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
A special thank you to Amedysis Home Health Nurses for all their loving care, and to his private caregivers, Charlie Helton and Whitney Holt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Bill’s memory.