BAILEYTON - William Frank Waddell, 93, of Baileyton passed away Saturday morning, April 17, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Frank was born in 1927 in Hot Springs, North Carolina. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving at the end of World War II. Frank retired from the Kingsport Press and was a member of Baileyton United Methodist Church. He was an avid reader and spent much of his time enjoying his favorite hobbies, gardening and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Edna (Harmon) Waddell; 2 daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Jerry Pannell of Johnson City, Sharon and Robby Boy of Baileyton; 2 granddaughters and spouses: Kristen and Daniel Aycock, Ashley and Zach Stidham; 1 great grandchild: Eliza Stidham; special friends: Don Weddle and Rick Weddle.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Swan Oddie and Glenna (Freeman) Waddell; sister: Marie Counts; 3 brothers: S.O. Waddell Jr., Ronald Waddell, and Charles Waddell.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 4-7PM at Jeffers Afton Chapel. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2PM at Baileyton United Methodist Church with Rev. Wade McAmis officiating. The Graveside Service will follow at Zion Cemetery in Baileyton. Military honors will be conducted at the Graveside Service.
Pallbearers will be: David McClellan, Bennett Little, Shawn Jones, Josh Jones, Mike Pannell, and Heath Beach. Honorary pallbearers: The Good Neighbor Quartet
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Contact 211 of North East Tennessee at P.O. Box 3336 Kingsport, TN 37664.
Due to Covid19, please observe the guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.