William F. Johnson departed this life Monday April 5, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00am Monday April 12, 2021 at the VA National Cemetery Mt. Home TN. The cortege will depart from the funeral home at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church c/o Leon Wagstaff Kingsport, TN. Online condolences may be sent to www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mr. William F. Johnson and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971