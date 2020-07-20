KINGSPORT - William Eugene Osborne, 84, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the early morning hours of Sunday (July 19, 2020) surrounded by his loving family. William was born on February 24, 1936 in Diuffield, VA to the late Caney Forrest Osborne & Cordilla Ann Hicks Bishop.
“Bill” was of the Baptist faith. He traveled and sang with his family in the “Pilgrim Aires Trio” later known as the “Osborne Family”. He retired from the City of Kingsport with more than 38 years of dedicated service. “Bill” was a hard worker that loved Christ and his family beyond words. “Bill” was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, “Bill” was preceded in death by his step-mother, Minnie May Hicks Osborne; three brothers, Cecil Osborne, Jim Osborne, and Lonzo Osborne; and three sisters, Mayola Osborne Roberts, Virginia Osborne Roberts, and Gladys Osborne.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 64 years, Marilyn Jean Osborne; two daughters, Wanda Dingus & husband Tony and Karen Christian & husband Chris; brother, Claude Osborne; three grandsons, Andrew Christian & wife Michelle, Aaron Dingus & wife Laura, and Broddie Christian; great-granddaughter, Abigail Rose Christian; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday (July 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home at 7 p.m. with Pastor Chris Christian, Pastor Dewey Shaffer, and Bro. Tommy Browder officiating.
“Bill” will be laid to rest on Friday (July 24, 2020) at 2 p.m. in the Garden of Love at East Lawn Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Andrew Christian and Aaron Dingus, nephews and great-nephews, Nick Winkle, Robbie Sims, Terry Arnold, and Brad Jackson.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be sent to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; www.stjude.org; 800-873-6983).
