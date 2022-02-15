GATE CITY, VA - William Eugene Lyons, 60 of Gate City, VA (Midway Community) went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
GATE CITY, VA - William Eugene Lyons, 60 of Gate City, VA (Midway Community) went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription