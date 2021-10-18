On October 17th, 2021, William Elmo Allen, Jr., age 77, completed his journey on this earth. He was likely greeted with these words upon his arrival in Heaven: “Well done.” Dubbed “Saint Elmo” by his siblings, few will ever walk as closely with God as he did. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord, his country, and his loved ones. Though he is missed dearly, his legacy will continue to be an example for all.
William was a proud military veteran, giving 38 years of combined service to the United States Air Force and Air National Guard, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was assigned to the Civil Engineering Squadron and endured multiple deployments, including Vietnam and the Persian Gulf. In addition to his military service, William spent 37 years with the United States Post Office as a mail carrier. He was adored for his unrivaled work ethic, conscientiousness, reliability, and charm.
He was a graduate of Rogersville High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He was an active member of Remnant Church in Kingsport. He was well-known for his love of playing the guitar and enjoyed spending time with friends at the Lazy Time Pickin’ Parlor in Weber City and Music Junction in Rogersville. He was a friend to all who knew him.
William is preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Joan Clifton Allen; grandson, Titus Cade Jones; brother, Charlie J. Allen; sister, Elizabeth (Puddy) Allen Harrell; father, William Elmo Allen, Sr.; and mother, Sarah Elizabeth Allen.
He is survived by his wife of seven years, Judy Allen; son, Craig Allen; daughter, Brooke Jones and husband Dr. Chris Jones; grandchildren, Maddox, Hadley, and Maverick Jones; sisters, Toni Allen Thomas, Patti Allen, Jeanne (Peanut) Allen and Marina Allen.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel. A military graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
