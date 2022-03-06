POWELL - William Earl Long, age 81 of Powell, TN and formerly of Church Hill, TN, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2022. Bill lived a life of quiet faith and dedication to God and family. He was a graduate of Church Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. He retired after 45 years as a Certified Public Accountant. He enjoyed camping and spin cycling while able. His biggest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren who know him as papaw. He was fun to be around because he was always joking. He will be deeply missed.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Ada Long. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Linda Long; sons, Mike (Debby) Long, Larry (Dawn) Long; daughter, Karen (Joe) Frost; grandchildren, Drew Long, Alex Long, Cole Frost, Abbie Frost, Maddie Long, Emma Long; sisters, Shirley Long Claytor, Dorothy Long Fair; and other extended family and friends.
The family will celebrate Bill's life privately as he wished. He will be laid to rest at Chuckey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, perform a random act of kindness in his memory. Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann is honored to serve the Long family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at rosefuneraltn.com.