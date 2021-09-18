WICHITA, KANSAS - William E. ‘Earl’ Adair, 74, of Wichita, Kansas, was welcomed into his eternal home on September 8, 2021, after a courageous twenty-one year battle with prostate cancer. While we are deeply saddened by our loss, Earl would reassure everyone that he was prepared and eager to be offered up to his Lord and Savior.
Earl was born on July 6, 1947, to William Gaston Adair and Eunice (Harmon) Adair in Pulaski, MS, in his Grandma Harmon’s home. He grew up in Clinton, MS, graduating high school and from Mississippi College in Clinton.
He married Margie Davis of Wichita, KS, in 2003 in their beloved Tennessee. He lived in the Kingsport, TN, area for 25 years.
Earl was predeceased by his parents, sister Peggy, and wife Bill Voorhis. He is survived by wife Margie, son Daren, daughter Ronda, stepson Greg (Tracy) Hedrick of Wichita, stepdaughter Becky Hedrick of Wichita, stepson Mike Voorhis of Clinton, MS, and 2 step granddaughters Jacey (Daniel) Marsteller and Jadyn Wallace of Wichita.
Memorials are to Wynn Wood Wildlife Rehab, 150 Cecil Estep Road, Elizabethton, TN, 37643 or In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA, 30357.
Services will be held in Mississippi at a later date.