GATE CITY, VA - William Elbert “Buck” Jones, Jr. 91, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.
Mr. Jones was born in Scott County, VA on November 3, 1929 and was the son of the late William “Will” Elbert and Myrtle Clara (Quillen) Jones, Sr.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Holston Defense.
Buck was known for his love of farming life, especially the outdoors, his tractors, and cattle.
In addition to his parents, his siblings, John Jones, Roy L. Jones, Louella Jones, and Vastine Williams preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Jewel (Webb) Jones; his sister-in-law, Bernice Jones, along with several nieces and nephews.
Military Graveside services will be conducted at 11:0 0 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Pastor Justin Smith will be officiating at the graveside service.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Jones family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of William Elbert “Buck” Jones. Jr.