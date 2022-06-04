Bill McDaniel passed away after a sudden heart attack on Tuesday, May 31st .
Friends are welcome to gather in remembrance at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Sunday, June 5th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 pm. A brief funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Internment of ashes will be at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 8th at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Posts 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any pet rescue or charity of your choice.
