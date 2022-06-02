Bill McDaniel passed away after a sudden heart attack on Tuesday, May 31st. He was the son of Katherine McDaniel of Kingsport and the late Edgar L. McDaniel. Surviving family include sister, Betsy McDaniel Boyer (Andy Boyer) of Normandy Park, WA; nephew, Henry Boyer of Pensacola, FL; and extended aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bill grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennet HS, served for four years in the US Marine Corps, then graduated from UT. After working in GA and SC, he settled in Kingsport. He enjoyed skydiving, socializing with his friends, and target shooting.
Bill will be remembered for his sharp sense of humor, charisma, love of music, and his deep affection for all four-legged friends, especially his beloved basset hounds. He leaves behind a broad community of friends who will dearly miss his unique and infinitely interesting personality.
Friends are welcome to gather in remembrance at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Sunday, June 5th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 pm. A brief funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Internment of ashes will be at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 8th at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
