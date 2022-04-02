William E “Bill” Lacy, Junior, age 83 passed away Friday, March 17, 2022, at his home in Marietta, Ga. He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, Kingsport, Tn. and the University of Tennessee Knoxville, Tn. He served on a nuclear submarine as a lieutenant in the United States Navy from 1960-1969. He retired from SOLA optical in 2002 where he received many sales awards. He was baptized at First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father William E. “Bill” Lacy, Sr. and mother Virginia Harris Lacy of Morristown, Tn.
Survived by his wife of 36 years Catherine “Cathy” Truell Lacy of Marietta, Ga., daughters Sanford Miller (Burgess) Butler of White Bluff, Tn., Leticia Elizabeth (Will) Brown, Canton, Ga., Amanda Elaine Tabor, Marietta, Ga., grandchildren Callie(Matt) Moss, Bailey Pettit, Emma Parker, Jake Parker, Chloe Brown and Rylan Tabor, sister Sally Lacy Morrison , Morristown, Tn, brothers Jim(Sue) Lacy, Waukesha, Wi., Buz (Martha) Lacy, Morristown, Tn., Roger(Suzette) Lacy Knoxville, Tn., several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life and witness to the Resurrection for William “Bill” Lacy, Jr. will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church Morristown, Tn,600 West Main St. Morristown, Tn. or your local Lions Club.