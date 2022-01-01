FALL BRANCH - William “Doug” Moore, 77 of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Doug was a loving husband to his wife Connie, who passed away in 2020. He was a wonderful step-father and grand-paw. Doug loved farming and taking care of his cattle. He is preceded in death by his wife, Connie; his parents, James and Nellie Moore; sister, Peggy; and son, Barry Moore.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lori Bledsoe of Telford, Susie Roberts of Watauga; his son, Brent Bledsoe of the home; grandchildren, Daniel Bledsoe, Kimberly Little, and Heather Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Jasper, Olivia, Trinity, Emmalee and Maverick; sister, Patsy Ridings of Loudon; several other family members and special caregiver, Kim Moore.
