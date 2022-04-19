ROGERSVILLE – William Davis, 64 went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
A few passing clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph..
A few passing clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 19, 2022 @ 5:16 pm
ROGERSVILLE – William Davis, 64 went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription