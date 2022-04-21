ROGERSVILLE – William Davis, 64 went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at his residence.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Earnest Davis officiating. Music will be provided by Jerry Bradley. A graveside service will be held on Friday April 22, 2022, at Davis Cemetery in the Pressman’s Home Community of Hawkins Co. at 1:00 PM. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Davis family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
